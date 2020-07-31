UPDATE: Man arrested for stabbing victim to death in Southwest Side homicide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man stabbed one person to death and left another victim with cut wounds inside of a single-family home on the Southwest Side Thursday evening.

The suspect, Travis M. Christianson, was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Christianson and the two victims all knew each other.

Officers responded to a report of a person being stabbed at a home in the 3000 block of Dorchester Way around 9 p.m., Madison police said.

An arriving officer encountered Christianson as he was leaving the home and ordered him to the ground, but he kept advancing, DeSpain said. The officer used a Taser to subdue Christianson and then took him into custody.

Inside the residence, officers found the two victims, both with knife wounds. One of the victims died at the scene after being stabbed multiple times, DeSpain said.

The other was taken to a hospital with knife wounds that were not life threatening. That victim was treated and released by Friday afternoon, DeSpain said.

Police did not release the age, gender or names of the victims.