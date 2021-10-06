Update: Man arrested for intentionally starting fire at Madison men's homeless shelter, authorities say

A man has been arrested for intentionally starting a fire at the temporary homeless men's shelter on the East Side Tuesday night, authorities reported.
Matthew L. Wendorf, 42, was tentatively charged with arson and felony bail jumping, Madison police officer Hunter Lisko said in a statement Wednesday.
Fire investigators believe Wendorf first tried but failed to light a sock on fire, then tried to ignite a jacket, which caused a mattress to catch on fire, Lisko said.
The initial reports at 10:11 p.m. were for a smell of gas at the former Fleet Services Building, 200 N. First St., Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. While fire crews were on their way, the call was upgraded to a structure fire, as additional 911 calls reported smoke in the building.
Firefighters encountered gray smoke along the floor of one room where the mattress was burning. While one group of firefighters performed search and rescue operations throughout the rest of the building, others extinguished the blaze, which had not spread beyond the one room, Schuster said.
One person was rescued from the room and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schuster said.
Lisko said that person was Wendorf, who was taken to a hospital for a medical clearance at his own request and quickly cleared. He then was booked into the Dane County Jail.
The fire was reported about half an hour after the Madison City Council approved buying a vacant big-box store on the Far East Side to serve as a temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness.
The Fleet Services building was converted into a shelter last December after homeless men were sheltered at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. For decades before the pandemic, the shelter system for men was spread across three crowded Downtown church basements.
The industrial garage on the East Side can accommodate up to 200 men. It's slated to become the Madison Public Market.
With work on the market expected to begin next year, the City Council on Tuesday approved purchasing a building at 2002 Zeier Road for $2.6 million to serve as another temporary shelter location while the search for a permanent shelter location continues.