Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Madison police said a man was shot to death by police after firing at officers Sunday night on the Southwest Side, police reported.

At about 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shooting a gun in the 6500 block of Raymond Road, Sgt. Nathaniel Lujan said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the 63-year-old white man was armed with a handgun and fired at least once at officers and at least one of the several officers in the area returned fire, hitting the man, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said Monday morning.

Officers on the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, DeSpain said.

The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation will handle the investigation of the shooting, Lujan and DeSpain said.

DeSpain said any additional information on the incident would come from DCI.

Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.