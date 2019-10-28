Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Madison police shot and killed a man after he had fired a weapon at officers on the Southwest Side Sunday night, police reported. 

Officers responded to a report of a man shooting a gun in the 6500 block of Raymond Road around 9:15 p.m., Sgt. Nathaniel Lujan said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation determined the 63-year-old man was armed with a handgun and fired at least once at officers, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Monday morning. At least one of the several officers in the area returned fire, hitting the man, DeSpain said.

Officers on the scene attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, DeSpain said.

No other details of the incident were released Monday after the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation took over the investigation of the shooting, providing no additional information.

"DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to a local district attorney’s office when the investigation concludes," the DOJ said in a statement.

DeSpain said any additional information on the incident would come from DCI.

"I appreciate the danger that our officers face every single day, and we are fortunate this incident was not worse," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement Monday. She declined further comment, noting she wished to "respect the integrity of the investigative process."

Madison police last fired on a suspect in September of last year when Scott R. Stein, 36, threatened two officers with a knife on the city's East Side. He was sentenced in April to a year in prison.

The last fatal officer-involved shooting in Madison was of Michael Schumacher, 41, in June of 2016. Schumacher, who had a history of mental illness, had broken into a home on the city's East Side and approached an officer with a garden pitchfork.

Officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in both incidents.

Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.