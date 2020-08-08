Update: Madison police investigate multiple shootings on East Side

Madison police are investigating shootings that took place in three different locations on the East Side Friday night.
Police located casings at three locations on Milwaukee Street and East Washington Avenue after reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m., Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.
Damage to vehicles and at least one building were also reported.
A bullet flew through the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle, traveling through the area at the time, two inches from hitting the driver. Another bullet went through a window of an open and occupied business near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Hoefs said.
No injuries were reported.
The Dane County 911 Center started receiving calls at 7:35 p.m. Friday, reporting two vehicles traveling west on Milwaukee while shooting at each other, as well as damage.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
