Update: Madison police investigate 2 different shootings on East Side Friday and Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police are investigating shootings that took place in three different locations on the East Side Friday night and another that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police located casings at three locations on Milwaukee Street and East Washington Avenue after reports of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Madison police spokesperson Sgt. Blake Hoefs said in a statement.

Damage to vehicles and at least one building were also reported.

A bullet flew through the windshield of an uninvolved vehicle, two inches from hitting the driver. Another bullet went through a window of an open and occupied business near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street, Hoefs said.

No injuries were reported.

The Dane County 911 Center started receiving calls at 7:35 p.m. Friday, reporting two vehicles traveling west on Milwaukee while shooting at each other, as well as damage.

Madison police responded to another shooting that took place on East Washington Avenue near First Street at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, between occupants in two different cars.