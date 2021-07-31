UPDATE: Madison police arrest suspect in Capitol Square bank robbery

Madison police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Capitol Square bank Friday morning.

Police say a man entered Town Bank at 10 West Mifflin Street around 8:45 a.m. and implied he had a weapon.

The man left with “a large amount of coins” but no paper currency, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red University of Wisconsin hooded sweatshirt, disposable medical mask, dark pants and work boots.

On Saturday, police said they had arrested Marcus Lucas, 40, in connection with the bank robbery.

Lucas was being held in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of robbing a financial institution and disorderly conduct.

