Update: Madison man sexually assaults woman walking to work Downtown, police say

A Madison man sexually assaulted a woman walking to work Downtown during daylight Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

The college student said a man grabbed her near the Fluno Center, 601 University Ave., about 7 a.m., and pushed her to a grassy area where the assault took place over the course of many minutes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman screamed as best she could, but the man, at times, prevented her from yelling, DeSpain said.

A passerby saw what was happening and called police, and the man ran as officers arrived, DeSpain said.

Thanks in part to surveillance cameras, and the tracking ability of police dog Bowie, the man, Alex D. Wade, was found in an apartment on West Dayton Street and arrested, DeSpain said.

Wade, 23, was jailed on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault with use of force, and resisting/obstructing, DeSpain said.

Police said Wade and the woman did not know each other.

