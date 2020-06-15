You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Madison man sexually assaults woman walking to work Downtown, police say
alert

Update: Madison man sexually assaults woman walking to work Downtown, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Alex D. Wade booking photo

Alex D. Wade.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man sexually assaulted a woman walking to work Downtown during daylight Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

The college student said a man grabbed her near the Fluno Center, 601 University Ave., about 7 a.m., and pushed her to a grassy area where the assault took place over the course of many minutes, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman screamed as best she could, but the man, at times, prevented her from yelling, DeSpain said.

A passerby saw what was happening and called police, and the man ran as officers arrived, DeSpain said.

Thanks in part to surveillance cameras, and the tracking ability of police dog Bowie, the man, Alex D. Wade, was found in an apartment on West Dayton Street and arrested, DeSpain said.

Wade, 23, was jailed on tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault with use of force, and resisting/obstructing, DeSpain said.

Police said Wade and the woman did not know each other.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics