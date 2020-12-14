Update: Madison man arrested for hitting 12-year-old girl with his car

A Madison man was arrested Monday for allegedly hitting a 12-year-old girl with his vehicle and driving away Sunday night, Madison police said.
Sarbjit Bhullar, 36, was tentatively charged with felony hit-and-run causing injury, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said.
The girl was left with non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital Monday afternoon, DeSpain said.
The incident happened just before 7:20 p.m. Sunday on Raymond Road at McKenna Boulevard, DeSpain said.
Surveillance video showed a gray Jeep Wrangler travel through the intersection and likely run a red light, DeSpain said. The vehicle hit the girl, who was in the crosswalk and likely had a walk light to cross Raymond.
The girl was taken to a local hospital, DeSpain said.
Police were searching for the vehicle Monday and located it around 1:15 p.m., DeSpain said. Bhullar is the owner.
As of 3:45 p.m., Bhullar was being taken to the Dane County Jail, DeSpain said.
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
