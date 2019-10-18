A Madison man was arrested for an exchange of gunfire after a dispute at a State Street apartment on Thursday night that caused property damage, but no injuries, Madison police said.
Numerous callers reported the shots about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Langdon Street, Sgt. Stuart Moeser said in a statement.
Detectives determined there was a dispute inside a second-floor apartment on State Street that has a window that faces nearby Langdon Street. Following the confrontation inside the apartment, a couple of men fled into an alley and there was an exchange of gunfire, with at least two weapons involved, Moeser said.
Casings and other evidence were recovered, with one bullet hitting the window of an unoccupied office of an apartment building on Langdon Street, Moeser said.
There also was damage to the apartment where the initial confrontation had taken place, Moeser said.
Those involved are acquainted with one another, and one suspect, Brandon M. Buckner, 28, was arrested on a tentative charge of second-degree reckless endangering safety.
Central District detectives and patrol officers are working with the Violent Crime Unit and more arrests are anticipated, Moeser said.
UW-Madison police aided the Madison police response.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.