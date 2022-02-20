Update: Madison firefighters ventilate building with gas leak near East Towne

Update: Madison firefighters finished ventilating a vacant building near East Towne Mall on Sunday morning where a major gas leak was reported the day before, prompting the evacuation of nearby buildings.

Madison Gas & Electric was able to take a laser reading from a distance to determine the gas levels at a building in the 1700 block of Eagan Road were "below explosive," the Madison Fire Department said in a statement. That allowed firefighters to gear up and start opening doors on the building to naturally ventilate the gas, the statement said.

The ventilation process ended around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, the statement said, while MGE personnel remained on the scene.

A "major gas leak" has caused the evacuation of multiple buildings near East Towne Mall and won't be contained for several hours, the Madison Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to the natural gas leak shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eagan Road after a citizen reported the smell of gas. Emergency crews found it to be a "significant leak" underground behind 1760 Eagan Road and evacuated a one-block area around the building, Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said.

"It’s a major gas leak," Galvez said early Saturday evening. "We want people to avoid Eagan Road."

Residents are asked to stay clear of the stretch of Eagan Road from East Towne Boulevard to Lien Road, as well as the surrounding area.

Emergency crews shut off the gas shortly after 4 p.m., but were still on scene ventilating the buildings of gas more than four hours after the leak started. As of 7 p.m., Galvez said the fire department expected it to take another "several hours" before the area was clear.

The leak affected several businesses in the area, including the Princeton Club, which had to be entirely evacuated, Galvez said. East Towne Mall did not need to be evacuated.

