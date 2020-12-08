Update: Inmate who escaped from Oregon Correctional Center caught in nearby field, authorities say

Update: Matthew Bohringer was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, a little more than seven hours after escaping from the Oregon Correctional Center, Fitchburg police reported.

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Bohringer in a field near the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road in the town of Oregon after he was spotted in the area by a citizen who called law enforcement, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Deputies used a drone to help locate Bohringer, with a resident’s dog helping in locating him, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Deputies arrested Bohringer without incident and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure before being booked into the Dane County Jail, Schaffer said.

An inmate is being sought after running from the minimum security Oregon Correctional Center early Tuesday morning, the Fitchburg Police Department reported.

Prison staff saw the inmate, Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, running from the property at 5140 Highway M in Fitchburg about 1:10 a.m., Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a report.