Update: Inmate who escaped from Oregon Correctional Center caught in nearby field, authorities say

Update: Matthew Bohringer was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, a little more than seven hours after escaping from the Oregon Correctional Center, Fitchburg police reported.
Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Bohringer in a field near the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road in the town of Oregon after he was spotted in the area by a citizen who called law enforcement, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Deputies used a drone to help locate Bohringer, with a resident’s dog helping in locating him, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Deputies arrested Bohringer without incident and he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for exposure before being booked into the Dane County Jail, Schaffer said.
An inmate is being sought after running from the minimum security Oregon Correctional Center early Tuesday morning, the Fitchburg Police Department reported.
Prison staff saw the inmate, Matthew J. Bohringer, 38, running from the property at 5140 Highway M in Fitchburg about 1:10 a.m., Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a report.
Fitchburg police, Oregon police and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office searched for Bohringer, but were unable to apprehend him, Varriale said.
Bohringer is a white male, about 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He was believed to be wearing a green prison jumpsuit at the time of his escape.
Anyone who sees Bohringer should not approach him, and instead call 911, Varriale said.
Bohringer's criminal record includes convictions for robbery and drug offenses.
Anyone with information on the escape is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Brittany Zimmermann homicide
Occupied car hit, but no injuries reported in series of Sunday shootings, Madison police say
Madison police identify officer seriously injured in Sun Prairie crash that killed wife
Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle
Man pleads guilty to gun possession during Downtown unrest, but issue of his arrest remains
Driver seriously injured in Williamson Street crash involving alcohol, high speeds, Madison police say
Madison police release pictures of Far East Side ‘porch pirates’
3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, DOC reports
Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.