Update: Hit-and-run actually was homicide of Blue Mounds man, authorities say

The death of a 26-year-old Blue Mounds man whose body was found along a highway in southwestern Dane County Wednesday afternoon is now being investigated as a homicide after the Dane County Medical Examiner's office determined the man died from homicidal violence not in a hit-and-run crash as first presumed.

Authorities on Thursday identified the homicide victim as Nicholas J. Day, 26, of Blue Mounds.

Day's body was found shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Highway JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds and the Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who was in the area between 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm on Wednesday to call the department's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.

Detectives also are seeking any video that might have been captured the incident.

Authorities on Wednesday described the incident as a fatal hit-and-run crash, noting the man was wearing running attire and appeared to have been running south near the shoulder of the road facing oncoming traffic.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office updated the incident as a homicide, citing the medical examiner's finding.