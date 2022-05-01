Update: Highway 19 near Waunakee cleared after crash

All lanes on Highway 19 near Waunakee have been cleared after a crash that downed a power pole early Sunday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at around 1 p.m. on Sunday downed a power line and closed Highway 19 between Kingsley and Wipperfurth roads, after a vehicle missed a curve and slammed into an Alliant Energy power pole, knocking it down along with power lines, Dane County Sheriff Lt. Splinter said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the road was cleared as of 2:34 p.m., roughly an hour and a half after the incident.

Dane County sheriff office, the Waunakee Police Department and Waunakee Fire Department responded to the crash, along with Alliant Energy.

