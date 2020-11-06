Update: Group shuts down eastbound Beltline for hours Thursday night, police say

A group of about 20 people in cars shut down the eastbound Beltline in Monona and Madison for about four hours on Thursday night, authorities reported.

Monona and Madison police began diverting traffic due to the 10 or 15 cars gathered on the Beltline near South Towne Drive since around 6:45 p.m., a spokesperson from Monona dispatch said.

The group has a barbeque set up, similar to a protest on the Beltline in September that last several hours.

The state Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center reported that the group moved to the area of John Nolen Drive by around 8:45 p.m. and then West Broadway before finally clearing out shortly before 10:45 p.m.

