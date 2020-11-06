 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Group shuts down eastbound Beltline for hours Thursday night, police say
alert

Update: Group shuts down eastbound Beltline for hours Thursday night, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
South Towne Drive bridge over Beltline, DOT photo (copy)

The South Towne Drive bridge over the Beltline.

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A group of about 20 people in cars shut down the eastbound Beltline in Monona and Madison for about four hours on Thursday night, authorities reported.

Monona and Madison police began diverting traffic due to the 10 or 15 cars  gathered on the Beltline near South Towne Drive since around 6:45 p.m., a spokesperson from Monona dispatch said. 

The group has a barbeque set up, similar to a protest on the Beltline in September that last several hours.

The state Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center reported that the group moved to the area of John Nolen Drive by around 8:45 p.m. and then West Broadway before finally clearing out shortly before 10:45 p.m.

Photos: Hundreds of protesters gather Tuesday in Madison in wake of Kenosha police shooting

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics