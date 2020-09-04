UPDATE: GPS bracelet helps police arrest man who drove into parked cars after cell phone theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: A GPS bracelet helped a Madison police detective locate and arrest a Madison man believed to have driven into several parked cars near East Towne Mall after stealing a teen’s cell phone on Aug. 26, Madison police reported.

Utilizing GPS data, the detective placed Terrell L. Washington, 19, who was out on bail for an unrelated crime and on court-ordered electronic monitoring, at the scene of the crime, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The GPS device also led the detective to Sun Prairie, where Washington was arrested Friday on tentative charges of robbery with use of force, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping, DeSpain said.

A 15-year-old girl from Clinton told police she drove to Madison with an older sibling with the intent of selling her cell phone to a man she had connected with over Facebook Marketplace, DeSpain said.

The meeting spot was near East Towne Mall, but instead of paying for the phone, the suspect, who the detective later identified as Washington, grabbed it from the girl after she walked over to his car window, DeSpain said.