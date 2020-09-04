 Skip to main content
UPDATE: GPS bracelet helps police arrest man who drove into parked cars after cell phone theft
Update: A GPS bracelet helped a Madison police detective locate and arrest a Madison man believed to have driven into several parked cars near East Towne Mall after stealing a teen’s cell phone on Aug. 26, Madison police reported.

Utilizing GPS data, the detective placed Terrell L. Washington, 19, who was out on bail for an unrelated crime and on court-ordered electronic monitoring, at the scene of the crime, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The GPS device also led the detective to Sun Prairie, where Washington was arrested Friday on tentative charges of robbery with use of force, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felony bail jumping, DeSpain said.

A 15-year-old girl from Clinton told police she drove to Madison with an older sibling with the intent of selling her cell phone to a man she had connected with over Facebook Marketplace, DeSpain said.

The meeting spot was near East Towne Mall, but instead of paying for the phone, the suspect, who the detective later identified as Washington, grabbed it from the girl after she walked over to his car window, DeSpain said.

She was dragged a short distance while trying to maintain control of her property, and told police the suspect drove his vehicle into several parked cars as he sped from the lot, DeSpain said.

Police are utilizing social media and other evidence as they work to make an arrest, DeSpain said.

