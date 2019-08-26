The victim of what Fitchburg police are calling a homicide Sunday night is being identified by a family member as an incoming high school senior.
Shay Watson was found dead around 9 p.m. at 2742 Lyman Lane, according to Tim O'Neil, who described himself as the victim's step-grandfather. The residence near the intersection of Lacy and Fish Hatchery roads is one half of a duplex owned by O'Neil and his wife, and where the victim, his mother and his brother were living, he said.
Fitchburg Police chief Chad Brecklin declined to confirm or deny the victim's identity, or go into any details of the investigation, but said authorities might have more information Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to the home after a caller reported that a man was dead there. O'Neil said none of Watson's family was at home at the time of his death.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Shots fired between vehicles in Beltline gun battle Friday morning, police say
Investigators now believe shots were exchanged between two vehicles on the West Beltline at Rimrock Road during the morning rush hour Friday, with no injuries reported, Madison police said.
Initially, police said multiple witnesses reported seeing someone inside a dark colored Dodge Durango firing at a white Chevrolet Malibu on the Beltline about 7:50 a.m.
But Violent Crime Unit detectives now believe shots were exchanged between someone inside the Malibu and a gunman who was standing inside the Durango and firing from its sunroof, according to a police news release.
Read the full story here.
iSTOCK
Jury passes on attempted homicide charge, finds man guilty of other felonies for shooting near La Follette
A Madison man who witnesses said fired gunshots last year near La Follette High School, striking a 16-year-old student as he tried to run from the shots, was found guilty Friday evening of three felonies, but not attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Instead, a jury of nine men and three women deliberated for about five hours before finding Duan S. Briggs, 22, guilty of a lesser-included charge, first-degree reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon, for shooting Isaiah Davis on Sept. 26 on Linda Vista Road, about two blocks from the school.
Read the full story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Teenager flees after crashing stolen car in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff's Office says
A teenager crashed a stolen car in the village of Windsor and fled the area Friday following a brief pursuit by a sheriff's deputy, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly before noon, a deputy saw a car on Traveler Trail in Windsor that had been reported stolen in Madison earlier Friday, the Sheriff's Office said, and the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Read the full story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Shooting on State Street ruled accidental; Middleton man arrested
A shooting at the top of State Street in which a woman was injured Wednesday was determined to be an accident, Madison police said.
The woman was shot around 2:30 p.m. after getting in an SUV with a man she knew in the 200 block of State Street.
Francis Kimani, 44, of Middleton, was arrested on a tentative charge of injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, police said. Kimani had pulled up in a Ford SUV to pick up the 41-year-old woman, who is from Taunton, Massachusetts.
Read our first story on the shooting here, and read our second story on the shooting here.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
East Side homeowner tussles with would-be burglar who is caught after fleeing, police say
An East Side homeowner was enjoying a beer and a movie with his wife when a would-be burglar interrupted their relaxing Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
The man heard a jiggling sound coming from a side door of his house in the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue about 11:45 p.m., went out the front door to investigate and found a stranger attempting to break in, according to a police news release.
A struggle ensued that culminated with the would-be burglar losing his backpack and taking off. As he fled, the homeowner called 911, providing a good description of the fleeing man, police said.
Read the full story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Indiana man, 40, charged with multiple child sexual assaults of 12-year-old girl
A 40-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with multiple counts of sexual assault of a 12-year-old Cottage Grove girl who told police she met the man through messaging apps and sneaked out of her home several times to see him.
Police issued a warrant for Adrian C. Gardiner, of Hammond, Indiana, who had called the girl’s home late at night on July 27 asking to speak to the girl. He told the girl’s parent that the girl had told him she was 18 years old, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Read the full story here.
iSTOCK PHOTO
Local newspaper reporter dies after high-speed, rear-end crash on I-94, police say
A local newspaper reporter died from injuries sustained in a high-speed, rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County on Friday, authorities reported.
Amber Levenhagen, 25, was a reporter for the Unified Newspaper Group that has several publications in the Madison suburbs. The company
on Monday. posted a story on her
Read the full story here.
Wisconsin State Patrol
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
A Chicago man was killed and three others were injured in a high-speed, hit-and-run crash caused by an alleged drunken driver early Thursday on Madison’s Near East Side.
The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on outbound East Washington Avenue just short of the Yahara River bridge when a BMW convertible that witnesses estimated was traveling 80 to 100 miles per hour rear-ended a Chevrolet HHR that was driving the speed limit in the middle lane of East Washington, Madison police said.
. Read the full story here
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Two townhouses were hit and a couple walking their dog escaped injury when numerous shots were fired from one car at a man in another car Sunday night on the North Side, Madison police reported.
The husband told his wife to get down and ended up tackling her to the ground, and they and their dog escaped injury.
An 18-year-old Madison man inside the targeted car was not wounded, even though the car was hit multiple times by bullets, police reported.
iSTOCK
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
A Madison woman was struck by a bullet while sleeping in her apartment in the 200 block of Kennedy Heights on the North Side early Thursday, police said.
The 48-year-old woman told police she also heard a "pop" and felt a burning in her arm, but stayed down, afraid, not knowing what had just happened. When she got up and looked in a mirror, she realized she had been hit.
. Read the full story here
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Several people were sleeping in an apartment in the 500 block of Northport Drive shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday when a bullet came whizzing through a patio door and ended up lodged in a wall — the second time in less than a week a bullet has been fired into a residence on the North Side, Madison police reported.
The bullet on Saturday nearly struck two teens sleeping in the living room, and if it had come through the wall, it could have struck a woman and 1-year-old child as they slept in a bedroom, police said in a news release.
. Read the full story here
State Journal
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
A Dane County jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes on Friday, Aug. 2 before finding former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus not guilty of two sexual assault charges.
Cephus’ family celebrated the verdict in the hallway outside Circuit Judge William Hanrahan’s courtroom with cheers, handshakes, hugs, high fives and tears.
“They searched for the truth and they found it,” Stephen Meyer, one of Cephus’ lawyers, said about the jury after the verdict.
. Read the full story here
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
The wrong-way driver who crashed into the car of University of Wisconsin men’s assistant basketball coach Howard Moore, killing his wife and their 9-year-old daughter, had a blood-alcohol level more than 2.5 times the legal limit,
The Detroit News reported.
The crash on a Michigan highway about 2 a.m. on May 25 seriously injured Howard Moore. His wife, Jennifer Moore, and the couple’s 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, died in the crash. Their 13-year-old son, Jerell, was injured.
. Read the full story here
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
A drunken driver crashed into a house south of Columbus early Sunday morning, trapping a woman in a bedroom and leaving the car lodged sideways in the house, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash at N279 Highway 89 remains under investigation, but it appeared the vehicle was speeding north on Highway 89, failed to negotiate a right turn, left the road and crashed into the house, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
. Read the full story here
COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison police are crediting alert workers at an East Side Culvers restaurant with keeping a suspected drunken driver delayed long enough for police to arrive and arrest him.
The incident began about 9:45 p.m. Friday when a car “coming in hot” to the drive-up window scraped along the side of the restaurant at 4301 East Towne Blvd., according to a police news release.
An employee detected alcohol on the man's breath, another called police, and the order taker took a token for a free scoop of custard out to the driver, believing this would help keep him from driving off.
. Read the full story here
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
A 55-year-old Madison man lost $3,000 worth of gift cards to scammers on Monday despite being warned by a store clerk that he was being scammed, authorities reported.
In the incident, the man thought he was talking with officials from the Social Security Administration and then a Madison police officer, and was told that his identity had been stolen and used to defraud California businesses to the tune of a couple million dollars, Madison police said.
. Read the full story here
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Less than a week after his co-defendant was sentenced to seven years in prison for the beating death last year of a 24-year-old man in the town of Dane, Drew Luber was sentenced to six years in prison for holding the victim down while the blows were delivered.
Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford also sentenced Luber, 22, of DeForest, to four years of extended supervision in the Oct. 30 death of Dalton D. Ziegler. Luber pleaded guilty to felony murder — charged when the commission of a crime other than homicide leads to the death of another person — in May.
. Read the whole story here
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
A Dane County judge handed down a seven-year prison sentence Tuesday to a Sun Prairie man who admitted he took part in beating to death a man he did not know.
Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford said 25-year-old Jacob A. Johnson, to his credit, had no past criminal record and since his arrest had taken steps to get treatment for drug addiction and other problems. But Johnson committed “a very serious crime” when he and another man beat 24-year-old Dalton D. Ziegler on Oct. 30 at Ziegler’s home in the town of Dane, Crawford said.
. Read the full story here
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
