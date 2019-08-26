fitchburg homicide

A man was found dead Sunday night at a duplex at 2742 Lyman Lane in Fitchburg. Police believe it was a homicide.

 CHRIS RICKERT, STATE JOURNAL

The victim of what Fitchburg police are calling a homicide Sunday night is being identified by a family member as an incoming high school senior.

Shay Watson was found dead around 9 p.m. at 2742 Lyman Lane, according to Tim O'Neil, who described himself as the victim's step-grandfather. The residence near the intersection of Lacy and Fish Hatchery roads is one half of a duplex owned by O'Neil and his wife, and where the victim, his mother and his brother were living, he said.

Fitchburg Police chief Chad Brecklin declined to confirm or deny the victim's identity, or go into any details of the investigation, but said authorities might have more information Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the home after a caller reported that a man was dead there. O'Neil said none of Watson's family was at home at the time of his death.

Shay Watson appears in local news coverage as having played football for Verona Area High School last year. He was not on the roster for this year.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting in the investigation. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide, including neighborhood home surveillance video from Sunday evening, is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the Fitchburg Police Tipster Line at 608-270-4321 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

