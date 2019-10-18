A fire Thursday night that destroyed the pro shop at the Madison Mallards Duck Pond ballpark on the North Side is "being actively investigated as an arson," the Madison Fire Department said Friday afternoon.
The Fire Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Madison Police Department, the state Department of Criminal Investigation, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
No injuries were reported. The fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Fire crews were dispatched to the minor league baseball team's complex in the 2900 block of North Sherman Avenue at 9:51 p.m., Schuster said.
Firefighters arrived about five minutes later to find the building housing the Mallards Pro Shop fully engulfed in flames. The fire was largely put out with a few minutes, Schuster said.
The building’s roof collapsed and it suffered significant damage, Schuster said, though no dollar value was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the Madison Fire Department's Fire Investigation Division at 608-266-4488, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.