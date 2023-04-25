Around 7:45 p.m., authorities said they were following up on information regarding Duenas Quinonez and his daughter’s location, but did not offer specifics.
A police spokesperson told the State Journal in an email Tuesday morning that officials planned to meet at 9 a.m. to discuss what additional details could be released to the public. More information is expected later Tuesday morning.
State Journal reporter Gayle Worland contributed to this story.
First responders from across the region attend Saturday's funeral in Cameron for slain police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon.
First responders from across the region attend Saturday's funeral in Cameron for slain police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel.
AUDREY KORTE, RIVER VALLEY MEDIA GROUP
Police from Rochester, Minn., pay their respects for slain officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel during Saturday's services in Cameron.
Audrey Korte, River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon. The after-service procession came after a 21-gun salute and bagpipe tribute.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon.
Audrey Korte
River Valley Media Group
Hundreds of locals lined the streets in Cameron and Chetek Saturday after about 2,000 people from Wisconsin and Minnesota showed up for the visitation and funerals of Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23 on Saturday afternoon.