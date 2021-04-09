Update: Edgerton man arrested in car-to-car shooting in Brodhead, police say

An Edgerton man was arrested for a car-to-car shooting Thursday night in Brodhead that caused damage, but no injuries, police reported.

Officers arrested Damian Brandt, 19, without incident after executing a search warrant at a home Brandt was residing at in Edgerton, Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said in a report.

Brandt was booked into the Green County Jail on a tentative charge of recklessly endangering safety.

Hughes said police have probable cause to believe Brandt was shooting at another man Brandt was traveling behind in the area of 4th Street and East Second Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Several shots were fired and the car that was shot at was hit, but the lone occupant was not injured, Hughes said.

“At this point we believe this was an isolated incident, and therefore there is a not a continued threat to community safety," Hughes said.

Brodhead police said Edgerton police assisted in Brandt’s arrest and they were assisted in responding to the shooting by the Green County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit, and Brodhead Fire Department.