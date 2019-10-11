Madison police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on East Washington Avenue.
According to police a man, identified only as a resident of Madison in his 30s, ran in front of a car that was going the speed limit near the intersection of Washington and North Baldwin Street.
The driver, who police say was cooperative and not impaired, told police the pedestrian “came out of nowhere.”
Bystanders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim, whose name will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner after an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.