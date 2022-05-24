Update: Driver dead after crash that closed Westbound University Avenue at West Beltline, authorities say

A fatal crash Tuesday morning closed westbound University Avenue at the West Beltline interchange in Middleton for more than two hours, authorities reported.
The crash shortly before 7:10 a.m. also closed the eastbound off-ramp from the Beltline (Highway 12/18) to University Avenue (Highway 14), but the eastbound lanes of the Beltline remained open, the Dane County 911 Center told the State Journal.
The rear-end crash involved a four-door sedan and a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of University Avenue at the bottom of the eastbound Beltline off-ramp.
One driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead there, while the the other driver had minor injuries, Middleton Police Department Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation indicates the driver who died likely experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash, Geiszler said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Middleton Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.