 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Update: Driver dead after crash that closed Westbound University Avenue at West Beltline, authorities say

A fatal crash Tuesday morning closed westbound University Avenue at the West Beltline interchange in Middleton for more than two hours, authorities reported.

The crash shortly before 7:10 a.m. also closed the eastbound off-ramp from the Beltline (Highway 12/18) to University Avenue (Highway 14), but the eastbound lanes of the Beltline remained open, the Dane County 911 Center told the State Journal.

The rear-end crash involved a four-door sedan and a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of University Avenue at the bottom of the eastbound Beltline off-ramp. 

One driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital and pronounced dead there, while the the other driver had minor injuries, Middleton Police Department Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said in a statement.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver who died likely experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash, Geiszler said. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Middleton Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.  

People are also reading…

No names were released.

All lanes were re-opened by 9:30 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics