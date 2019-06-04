Update: Diamond has been reunited with its owners, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for theft.
Madison police received a tip after news reports came out about the missing puppy, and Diamond was located at a residence in Fitchburg on Monday evening.
A seven-month-old pit bull terrier named Diamond was stolen Sunday afternoon from its outdoor kennel, and the owners want the puppy back.
The theft was discovered at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunfish Court on the city's South Side, Madison police said.
"Diamond's owners are very interested in getting the dog back," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Anyone with information about the missing puppy is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.