Diamond puppy stolen

Seven-month-old Diamond, a pit bull terrier, was stolen from her backyard kennel Sunday afternoon on Madison's South Side.

 Photo provided by Madison Police Department

Update: Diamond has been reunited with its owners, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested for theft.

Madison police received a tip after news reports came out about the missing puppy, and Diamond was located at a residence in Fitchburg on Monday evening.

A seven-month-old pit bull terrier named Diamond was stolen Sunday afternoon from its outdoor kennel, and the owners want the puppy back.

The theft was discovered at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunfish Court on the city's South Side, Madison police said.

"Diamond's owners are very interested in getting the dog back," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Anyone with information about the missing puppy is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Comments disabled.