Update: Darlington sex offender who cut off ankle monitor arrested, police say

Missing sex offender Matthew Buman, 48, of Darlington, was arrested early Friday morning at a bar only a block away from his residence, Darlington Police Chief Jason King reported.

Buman was arrested without incident and taken to the Lafayette County Jail on a Department of Corrections hold, King said in a statement.

Buman was not with Timothy Fitzsimons, 29, another man who is wanted by the Department of Corrections and who remains at large, King said.

Matthew Buman, 48, of Darlington, was convicted in 1996 of two counts of second-degree sexual assault with use of force, among other felony and misdemeanor charges. Buman was released in July and was placed in an apartment on Main Street in Darlington under community supervision by the Department of Corrections, Darlington Police Chief Jason King said in a statement.

It is believed Buman removed the GPS monitoring device from his ankle Friday afternoon, King said.