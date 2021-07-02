Update: Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies victim in fatal bicycle and vehicle crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim in a fatal Friday morning crash between a bicycle and vehicle.
David J. Frischkorn, 57, of Madison, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to a statement released by the medical examiner's office Friday evening.
Frischkorn died after being struck by a car in a crash Friday morning that closed outbound East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. and outbound East Washington remained closed until about 9:45 a.m., authorities said.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, police responded to the crash at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Pawling Street, officer Julie Laundrie said in a report. (Police originally reported the crash at East Washington and Johnson Street.)
The crash happened when Frischkorn drove his bike into East Washington at Pawling and was struck by a 28-year-old woman who was driving her vehicle in outbound East Washington, Laundrie said.
Frischkorn was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Laundrie said.
There was no indication of impairment of the driver, no arrest has been made, and the investigation is continuing, Laundrie said.
Police said the traffic fatality was the fourth in the East Washington corridor this year and the second in the past week.
Antoine B. Johnson, 35, is charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death and misdemeanor bail jumping in the death early Saturday morning of a 30-year-old man struck by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue near North Paterson Street.