Update: Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identifies victim in fatal bicycle and vehicle crash

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim in a fatal Friday morning crash between a bicycle and vehicle.

David J. Frischkorn, 57, of Madison, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash, according to a statement released by the medical examiner's office Friday evening.

Frischkorn died after being struck by a car in a crash Friday morning that closed outbound East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. and outbound East Washington remained closed until about 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, police responded to the crash at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Pawling Street, officer Julie Laundrie said in a report. (Police originally reported the crash at East Washington and Johnson Street.)

The crash happened when Frischkorn drove his bike into East Washington at Pawling and was struck by a 28-year-old woman who was driving her vehicle in outbound East Washington, Laundrie said.

Frischkorn was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Laundrie said.