Update: On Wednesday, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dane County Jail inmate Michael A. Duarte and booked him into the Sauk County Jail to await transport to the Dane County Jail.
A Dane County inmate has been declared AWOL after a failed transfer to the Sauk County Jail on Tuesday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Michael A. Duarte, 19, of Wisconsin Dells, is serving a probation sentence with work release and was in the process of transferring his work release from the Dane County Jail to the Sauk County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
But Duarte failed the Sauk County Jail intake process and was directed to return to the Dane County Jail, which he failed to do so, the release states.
Duarte is 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Duarte’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.