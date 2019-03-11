Try 3 months for $3
Marijuana arrest in Green Lake County

Over 22 pounds of marijuana was discovered inside a car by law enforcement in Green Lake on Friday, with a suspect arrested.

 Green Lake County Sheriff's Office

Update: The man charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver has been identified as Mitchell Rowley, 24, of Hayden, Colorado. Cash bail was set at $50,000.

Police conducting a search warrant on a car in Green Lake on Friday found over 20 pounds of marijuana inside, with a man associated with the vehicle taken into custody.

A total of 22 pounds, 11 ounces of processed and packaged marijuana was found in the car on Hill Street at about 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Mitchell Taylor was formally charged in Green Lake County Circuit Court on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.

The search warrant was executed by the Sheriff's Office and the Green Lake Police Department.

