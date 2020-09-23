Update: charges allege Platteville fish dealer sold thousands of pounds of intact Asian carp

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Grant County fish dealer is facing criminal charges of illegally selling intact Asian carp, Wisconsin’s most prevalent and destructive invasive species, in what state wildlife officials say is the first such case.

The fish farm operator, 36-year-old Ping Li of Platteville, was charged this month in Dane County Circuit Court with four misdemeanor counts of possessing illegal fish and one count of transporting fish without proper vehicle identification or maintaining records of who caught the fish or where they were sold.

Department of Natural Resources wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.

According to the criminal complaint:

The DNR received a complaint in April 2018 that Asian Midway Foods on Park Street was selling Asian carp that may have been alive. State law requires that Asian carp be gutted or have gill coverings severed before they are transported, which the DNR says is the only way to ensure they are dead.

Wardens didn’t find any Asian carp on their first visit but were later able to purchase intact fish on seven occasions over the next year.