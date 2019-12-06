Madison police said Thursday that an additional teenage girl from Jefferson Middle School was shot by a BB gun after getting off of the bus Tuesday afternoon.
Two 13-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday morning because of the incident, one for firing the weapon out of the bus window and the other for bringing the BB gun inside of the middle school on Wednesday, Madison police said.
A 14-year-old girl, who was not initially identified as a victim, was shot in the finger while getting off the bus on Laurie Drive Tuesday.
The girl told police the boy was firing at students while they exited the bus. She was covering her face to protect it when her finger was shot. The girl's mother told police her daughter could have easily been shot in the eye.
"Had her hand not been there, it would have hit her in the face," police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
The other girl, 13, got off the bus on Kessel Court shortly after the first. She was shot in the arm. She also said the boy was shooting toward multiple students as they exited the bus when she was struck, police reported.
DeSpain said it is "hard to say" whether the boy was targeting those girls specifically or firing at students randomly.
For both girls, the BB gun caused welts that drew blood, but the injuries were not serious, DeSpain said. It does not appear the teenage girls needed to be taken to the hospital, he added.
Before the teens were shot, several students told police the boy was passing around the BB gun to friends and shooting it at the floor of the bus and at backpacks.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, school security staff assisted by a Madison police officer intercepted the suspected shooter on the bus. The boy was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, and resisting.
Another boy brought the BB gun into the school at 101 S. Gammon Rd. on Wednesday morning. The BB gun was found inside a backpack inside a locked locker by school staff and police, DeSpain said.
That boy was arrested on a tentative charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds, DeSpain said.
DeSpain said the boys were not cooperating with police, but there was no indication the gun had been used to threaten anyone at the school.
Both boys were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Additional tentative charges are possible, DeSpain said.
Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.