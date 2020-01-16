Update: Blue Mounds man's death now being investigated as a homicide

The death of a 26-year-old Blue Mounds man whose body was found along a highway in southwestern Dane County Wednesday afternoon is now being investigated as a homicide after the Dane County Medical Examiner's office determined the man did not die in a hit-and-run crash as first presumed.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who was in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road in the town of Blue Mounds between 12:45 pm and 1:15 pm on Wednesday to call the department's non-emergency number at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 608-284-6900. Callers can remain anonymous.

Detectives are also seeking any video that might have been captured the incident.

Authorities on Wednesday described the incident as a fatal hit-and-run crash, noting the man was wearing running attire and appeared to have been running south near the shoulder of the road facing oncoming traffic. On Thursday, the sheriff's office updated the incident as a homicide, citing the medical examiner's finding.

The medical examiner's office has not yet released how the man was killed.

