A bicyclist on the East Side, hit by a vehicle Sunday night, was having surgery Monday for head and leg injuries sustained in the crash, with the driver not stopping at the crash scene.
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection with Lien Road, Madison police said.
"Video surveillance showed the woman was bicycling on Lien Road and stopped in a crosswalk to cross East Washington Avenue," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The bicyclist got the walk light and started across the street, when a small red-colored car, heading inbound (westbound) on East Washington Avenue at a high rate of speed, didn't stop at the red light.
"The driver blew the stop light and collided with the bicyclist," DeSpain said. "The video shows her striking the windshield, ending up five or six car lengths away from the crosswalk, in the middle of the road."
Passersby, including a Madison Metro bus driver and a nearby Madison Fire Department ambulance crew, were on the scene quickly to render aid.
"The car never stopped," DeSpain said. "It should have front end and windshield damage."
The car is believed to be a Chevy Cruze. A surveillance video image of the car was released by police.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Madison Police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.