Update: Bald eagle found shot in Milwaukee County dies during surgery

In this December 2022 photo provided by the Wisconsin Human Society, an injured bald eagle is examined and treated at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee. Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of the bald eagle that was shot and later died during surgery in Milwaukee County.

 ANGELA SPEED, Wisconsin Human Society via AP

MILWAUKEE — A bald eagle shot in Wisconsin has died during surgery to treat its injuries, the Wisconsin Humane Society said Tuesday.

Authorities were seeking tips on who may have shot the adult male bird that was found injured Dec. 7 on private property about 15 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The eagle survived its initial surgery on Thursday, but went into cardiac arrest Monday night during what the Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee called “a complex and specialized surgery to stabilize his fracture and further treat his injuries.”

The eagle was found with a broken beak, fractured humerus bone and a substantial wound to muscle and other soft tissues in its wing.

“Despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR, he was unable to be resuscitated,” the Humane Society said in announcing its death. “We are mourning the loss of this eagle alongside our community.”

In this December 2022 photo provided by the Wisconsin Human Society, an injured bald eagle is examined and treated at the Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee. Police in Wisconsin are seeking tips to help them solve the case of the bald eagle that was shot and later died during surgery in Milwaukee County.

Eagles and their nests are federally protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Monday called on the public to help provide tips of who may have shot the eagle.

