Update: Authorities identify 2 women shot to death in Janseville

Janesville police are investigating the deaths of two women as a double homicide.

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified them as Brittany Mcadory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30, both of Janesville.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office said it conducted autopsies and both women died of gunshot wounds.

Police were called about two women found with gunshot wounds near Interstate 39/90 early Monday. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where police say they died of their injuries.

No one was in custody as of early Monday afternoon, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said.

Moore told reporters the victims were ages 27 and 30, and that both had children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are withholding the names of the victims until their families are notified.

Lt. Todd Kleisner said he could not give more details, The Janesville Gazette reported.

"The public is not in danger. This was a targeted thing," Kleisner said.