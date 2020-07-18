Update: Authorities identify motorcyclist who died of injuries suffered in July 3 crash on North Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died of head injuries suffered in a crash on the North Side on July 3.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Charles R. Jackson, 24, of Madison, died at a local hospital on July 14 and a forensic examination determined that Jackson’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

A motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries in a crash on the North Side on Friday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northport Drive and Troy Drive when an SUV driver who was outbound on Northport and was turning left onto Troy told police his view was momentarily blocked by another vehicle and he did not see the motorcyclist, who was inbound on Northport, until it was too late to avoid the collision, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Madison man who was driving the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, and he was placed in a medically induced coma with a brain bleed, DeSpain said.

No citations were issued and the crash remains under investigation, DeSpain said.