Update: Authorities find Burke man missing since Monday night
Update: Authorities find Burke man missing since Monday night

Update: Taylor R. Haberman has been found, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in finding a 24-year-old Burke man who has been missing since Monday night.

Taylor R. Haberman, a white man who is about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds, is believed to be driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with a license plate of LP2670, Lt. Don Dudley said in a statement.

Taylor did not tell anyone where he was heading, but he is an avid waterfowl hunter and may have taken his truck and camo colored kayak to an area hunting location, Dudley said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has information on Taylor or has had recent contact with him to call its tip line at 608-284-6900 or 911.

