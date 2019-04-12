Two men who claimed they were employees of The Sylvee are in custody after allegedly stealing items around midnight from the Near East Side music venue.
Shane Duffy, 38, no permanent address, and Joseph Hernandez, 27, no permanent address, were found in the music hall at 25 S. Livingston St. by an employee, Madison police said.
Officers were initially dispatched for a trespassing complaint after the employee saw the two men in the building and didn't think they belonged there.
"The suspects, one wearing a stolen woman's 'Sylvee's' T-shirt, attempted to claim they were working in the building," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "However, they could show no credentials."
The two apparently poured drinks for themselves at the bar.
"When officers arrived on scene, the suspects had items on them that belonged to the business," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson.
The items were allegedly taken from the venue as well as from a construction company currently doing work at the building.
The men were tentatively charged with burglary and taken to the Dane County Jail.
