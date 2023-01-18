Update: Arrest made after stabbing on East Side leaves person with life-threatening injuries, Madison police say

Update: Madison police have identified the person arrested as a 16-year-old girl. The victim was a 14 year-old boy.

An arrest was made after a stabbing on the East Side on Tuesday left a person with life-threatening injuries, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue for the stabbing around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Tuesday night.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog Wednesday morning that a suspect was detained and ultimately arrested.

Barnes said the stabbing was related to a disturbance that occurred at a school he didn’t identify earlier Tuesday.

That incident shortly before 3 p.m. involved parents and students, with those involved gone by the time police arrived, Barnes said.

Asked about the school incident, Madison School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in an email that there was "a group of people who exchanged words in the parking lot of one of our schools. When school staff asked the group to leave, they complied."

Police later told the district about the stabbing and that some of the people involved in the stabbing may also have been involved in the school incident, he said.

"We are assisting the City of Madison Police Department in their investigation, and per their recommendation this is all the information we are currently able to provide," LeMonds said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.