Update: Area cleared after Madison police investigate possible explosives in car on Near West Side

Madison police have cleared the area after blocking off part of a street on the Near West Side Monday evening to investigate a vehicle with "suspicious material" inside, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said.

Woehrle said the 1700 block of Jefferson Street near Vilas Park was closed for several hours out of an "abundance of caution" after a call came in reporting the suspicious vehicle. The street was opened back up as of 8:30 p.m.

Madison police needed to wait for the Dane County Hazardous Devices Unit — which investigates bombs, suspicious packages, explosives and hazardous chemicals — to respond to the scene. Formerly known as the Bomb Squad, the unit has tools to analyze the material from a distance, Woehrle said.

"It's just a way for us to be safe," Woehrle said.

After the investigation, nothing dangerous or explosive was noted inside the vehicle, Woehrle said.

