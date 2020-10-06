Update: Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported

Among DOC staff, 37 employees at Oshkosh Correctional have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Monday. Of those, 24 of the cases are active, Beard said.

Any DOC employee who tests positive is deemed "unfit for duty" and is sent home immediately, Beard said. They're directed to contact their health care provider.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result of the outbreak at Oshkosh Correctional, the entire prison has been locked down, Beard said. Movement is restricted for all prisoners, not just those who were exposed to the virus or infected.

"Thus far, we have been able to isolate those with positive cases," Beard said.

DOC became aware of the most recent outbreak after a smaller group of inmates who were experiencing symptoms tested positive, Beard said. Those cases prompted testing of the whole institution.

With the help of the National Guard, DOC conducted mass testing at Oshkosh over three days last week. Almost all of the results from those tests have been returned, including more than 1,500 negative tests, Beard said.