Update: Another jogger seen in area of Blue Mounds homicide identified, authorities say

Update: The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday around 3:30 p.m. that the most recent runner has been identified.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is again asking for help identifying a jogger who was in the area of a homicide in the town of Blue Mounds earlier this month.

The man is not a suspect, but detectives would like to speak with him. He was seen running past the Mt. Horeb Municipal Building between noon and 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, the day 26-year-old Nicholas Day’s body was found in the area shortly after 1 p.m., Dane County sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators are reviewing a large amount of surveillance video they obtained from that day in attempt to find people who may have more information. In the footage, the most recent jogger who was in the area looks to be wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black gloves.