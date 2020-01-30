Update: Another jogger seen in area of Blue Mounds homicide identified, authorities say

Update: The Dane County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday around 3:30 p.m. that the most recent runner has been identified.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is again asking for help identifying a jogger who was in the area of a homicide in the town of Blue Mounds earlier this month.
The man is not a suspect, but detectives would like to speak with him. He was seen running past the Mt. Horeb Municipal Building between noon and 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 15, the day 26-year-old Nicholas Day’s body was found in the area shortly after 1 p.m., Dane County sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Thursday.
Investigators are reviewing a large amount of surveillance video they obtained from that day in attempt to find people who may have more information. In the footage, the most recent jogger who was in the area looks to be wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black gloves.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office had asked for the public to identify another man who was running in the area. That man was described as having a full beard and wearing a brown jacket with red stripes.
Day’s death was initially described as a fatal hit-and-run crash but soon turned into a homicide investigation after the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Day died from “homicidal violence.”
Schaffer said detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have been working or traveling through the area near Highway JG, Bergum Road, Stewart County Park and Bohn Road on or around Jan. 15. She said any information, even seemingly minor details, could be helpful.
Anyone with information can call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or the Dane County Communications non-emergency line at 608-255-2345. Callers can remain anonymous.