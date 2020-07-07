Update: 7 more gunfire incidents keep Madison, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie police busy

The Camry was stopped by police, while a police dog found a loaded handgun behind the residence where the suspect had walked, DeSpain said.

The man, Tyrone L. Jackson, 53, told officers he had been in a dispute with the men in the SUV and that one had previously battered him. Jackson denied having a gun at the park, DeSpain said.

Jackson was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In Sun Prairie on Monday, police responded to a 911 call from a person who arrived home to find a bullet fragment inside their apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street, Sgt. Ryahn Smith said in a statement.

Officers found several shell casings at the scene and discovered that one bullet traveled through the glass window of an apartment. The shots were fired just prior to the caller's arrival at their apartment, Smith said.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe target of the shots was in the area at the time, and that apartment that was struck was not the target, Smith said.