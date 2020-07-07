Update: 7 more gunfire incidents keep Madison, Fitchburg, Sun Prairie police busy

Seven more gunfire incidents since Monday afternoon kept Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie police busy.
No injuries were reported and one man was arrested in the incidents, which came on the heels of 11 gunfire incidents over the Fourth of July weekend.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday at Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave., two Madison men told police they were inside a vehicle in the parking lot when a man wearing "American flag" shorts got out of a car and pointed a handgun at them, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Fearing they would be shot, they drove from the park, spotting a Madison police parking enforcement officer inside his official vehicle. The PEO reported he heard a shot seconds before the men in the SUV yelled, "The dude just fired a shot!" and pointed at a Toyota Camry that was just leaving the parking lot, DeSpain said.
The PEO followed the Camry at a safe distance while providing updates to responding officers, noting the suspect existing the Camry near the corner of South Bedford Street and West Wilson Street, walking behind a residence and then getting back in the Camry.
The Camry was stopped by police, while a police dog found a loaded handgun behind the residence where the suspect had walked, DeSpain said.
The man, Tyrone L. Jackson, 53, told officers he had been in a dispute with the men in the SUV and that one had previously battered him. Jackson denied having a gun at the park, DeSpain said.
Jackson was arrested on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
In Sun Prairie on Monday, police responded to a 911 call from a person who arrived home to find a bullet fragment inside their apartment in the 1300 block of Sunfield Street, Sgt. Ryahn Smith said in a statement.
Officers found several shell casings at the scene and discovered that one bullet traveled through the glass window of an apartment. The shots were fired just prior to the caller's arrival at their apartment, Smith said.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators believe target of the shots was in the area at the time, and that apartment that was struck was not the target, Smith said.
Based on statements obtained at the scene, it was determined that the male suspect had fled prior to officers arriving. A person of interest was quickly identified and taken into custody for a probation violation and booked into the Dane County Jail, Smith said.
Police declined to release the person's name, citing that the case is an active investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sun Prairie police at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Four of the incidents came within an hour early Tuesday morning.
At about 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Fisher Street near Buick Avenue on the South Side on reports of multiple shots fired, Madison police Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Officers checked the area and found no evidence of property damage or anyone with injuries.
About 10 minutes later in Fitchburg, police responded to the 4000 block of West Clayton Road on reports of shots fired, Sgt. Cesar Lopez said in a statement.
Arriving officers found six shell casings in the road, indicating there were two different guns involved, and also discovered one house that had been struck by gunfire, Lopez said.
The homeowner was contacted and found to be uninjured, Lopez said.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, not random, but no suspects have been identified, Lopez said.
Back in Madison shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to the 6200 block of Putnam Road on the Southwest Side on reports of multiple shots fired, and discovered multiple shell casings in the road, Gibson said in a statement.
Callers also thought they heard shots on Prairie Road near Putnam Road, but officers could not find any evidence there, Gibson said.
There were no reported injuries, or police didn’t find any property damage, Gibson said.
Then at about 2:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5300 block of Milwaukee Street on the Far East Side on reports of multiple shots fired, Gibson said.
Arriving officers found a shell casing on Milwaukee Street near Andrew Way, but there were no reports of injuries and no property damage was found, Gibson said.
Finally, shortly after 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Madison police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Loreen Drive after a resident discovered a bullet hole in the front window of the home, DeSpain said in a statement.
Police said it appeared a bullet struck a TV in the living room before entering the woman’s bedroom, coming to a stop near the end of her bed, DeSpain said.
Officers determined the duplex was hit at least three times with bullets, DeSpain said, with the woman saying she heard a "pop" sound around 10 p.m. Monday.
