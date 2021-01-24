Update: 4 dead in 2 house fires in Grant, Jefferson counties

Four people, including a 12-year-old boy, died in separate house fires early Saturday in Grant and Jefferson counties, officials said.

The 12-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man died from injuries caused by a fire at 105 Jay St. in the village of Blue River reported at about 3:40 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department said “two young family members were reported trapped” and died in a house fire in the 400 block of Milo Street reported about 3:25 a.m. Crews arrived to find the two-story home heavily involved in fire.

In the Grant County fire, two other children were flown to hospitals, one to UW Hospital in Madison in critical condition and the other to a hospital in Milwaukee. Three other adults and three other children also were taken to area hospitals, with two of the adults released after treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was initially reported as smoke coming from the house. Multiple people were reported to be trapped inside the house, so responding authorities requested additional support from area law enforcement and emergency services.