UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say

But on Thursday morning, police said a 23-year-old Madison man and a 25-year-old Madison woman both were hit by bullets, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

A parked car also was damaged by gunfire and an occupied home was hit by several bullets, including one that struck the front window, but no one was injured, DeSpain said in a statement.

The two injured people do not appear to have been part of the conflict, nor does the family whose home was struck with bullets, DeSpain said.

Witnesses reported seeing a large group of people in the street just prior to the gunfire. A mother, who was with her family at a nearby park, first thought people were congregating for a protest march, but soon realized there were hostilities taking place among some of those gathered. She, her husband, and children had just gotten inside their car when they heard multiple shots, DeSpain said.

Other witnesses reported a fight taking place between several people, with someone swinging a bat at others, just prior to the shooting, DeSpain said.

Following the shots, many ran or drove from the scene.

An hour later in Sun Prairie, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of North Pine Street, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.