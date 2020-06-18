UPDATE: 3 injured in 5 shooting incidents in Madison, Sun Prairie, police say

Police said they determined a third person was injured in five shooting incidents in Madison and Sun Prairie from Wednesday afternoon to early Thursday morning.
The series of shootings started about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, with officers called to the area of Third Avenue at Center Street on Madison's South Side for reports of shots fired, Madison police Lt. Harrison Zanders said in a statement.
Officers were told that a person had been shot but had left the scene. Shortly afterward, police learned a man in his late 20s had arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, Zanders said.
The 27-year-old Middleton man who was shot told police he had been attending a social gathering at Penn Park, walked away and was not far from the park, when he was shot two times in the leg, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man did not provide any detailed information about why he was shot or who the shooter might have been, DeSpain said.
At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Traceway Drive on the South Side for another report of shots fired, Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said in a statement.
Police reported Wednesday night that one man was shot and at least one building was struck by gunfire.
But on Thursday morning, police said a 23-year-old Madison man and a 25-year-old Madison woman both were hit by bullets, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
A parked car also was damaged by gunfire and an occupied home was hit by several bullets, including one that struck the front window, but no one was injured, DeSpain said in a statement.
The two injured people do not appear to have been part of the conflict, nor does the family whose home was struck with bullets, DeSpain said.
Witnesses reported seeing a large group of people in the street just prior to the gunfire. A mother, who was with her family at a nearby park, first thought people were congregating for a protest march, but soon realized there were hostilities taking place among some of those gathered. She, her husband, and children had just gotten inside their car when they heard multiple shots, DeSpain said.
Other witnesses reported a fight taking place between several people, with someone swinging a bat at others, just prior to the shooting, DeSpain said.
Following the shots, many ran or drove from the scene.
An hour later in Sun Prairie, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 900 block of North Pine Street, Lt. Ryan Cox said in a statement.
Several bullets struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, but there were no injuries, Cox said.
The shooting appears to have been a targeted incident, and all parties believed to have been involved fled the scene before police arrived, Cox said.
Back in Madison, shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Rosemary Avenue on the East Side on reports of nine to 15 shots fired. Officers discovered a gas meter in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive was struck by gunfire, Schwartz said in a separate statement.
Officers also found a 2020 Toyota Tundra with two bullet holes in it and recovered nine spent shell casings and two live rounds on a bike path near a playground, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement Thursday morning.
A witness reported seeing a man down on the grass following the gunfire, but officers could not locate anyone who was injured, nor was there any blood in the area, DeSpain said.
A couple of cars were seen speeding away just after the shooting.
And shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to North Blair Street and East Johnson Street Downtown on reports of shots fired, Schwartz said. Officers arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle that was struck by gunfire, Schwartz said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, and in the Sun Prairie shooting to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
