Update: 29-year-old Madison woman dead after multi-car crash on northbound I-39/90/94

A 29-year-old Madison woman died and two people were injured after a multi-car crash Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94 north near Lien Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
The name of the woman who died was not released Thursday pending notification of family.
The crash on northbound I-39/90/94 just south of the interchange with Highway 151 was reported at around 5:20 p.m., the State Patrol said. Heavy traffic caused three cars to crash in the exit lane to Highway 151, based on the initial investigation.
The woman who died was a passenger in a car involved in the crash that left the exit lane after the initial impact and went into the traffic lanes of the interstate, where it was then hit by a semi. The driver of that car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Another person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was checked by EMS at the scene.
The right lane of northbound I-39/90/94 at Lien Road was closed after the crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were open shortly before 8 p.m.
Traffic on Interstate 39/90 north leading up to the crash site was backed up for more than five miles, WisDOT said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Madison fire and EMS, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the crash.