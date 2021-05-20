Update: 29-year-old Madison woman dead after multi-car crash on northbound I-39/90/94

A 29-year-old Madison woman died and two people were injured after a multi-car crash Thursday on Interstate 39/90/94 north near Lien Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

The name of the woman who died was not released Thursday pending notification of family.

The crash on northbound I-39/90/94 just south of the interchange with Highway 151 was reported at around 5:20 p.m., the State Patrol said. Heavy traffic caused three cars to crash in the exit lane to Highway 151, based on the initial investigation.

The woman who died was a passenger in a car involved in the crash that left the exit lane after the initial impact and went into the traffic lanes of the interstate, where it was then hit by a semi. The driver of that car was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another person involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was checked by EMS at the scene.

The right lane of northbound I-39/90/94 at Lien Road was closed after the crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. All lanes were open shortly before 8 p.m.

Traffic on Interstate 39/90 north leading up to the crash site was backed up for more than five miles, WisDOT said.