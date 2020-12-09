 Skip to main content
Update: 29 inmates test positive in Rock County Jail after mass testing; some results still pending

The Rock County Jail is conducting mess testing after two inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and others started showing symptoms, the county Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. 

As of 5:43 p.m., 29 inmates had tested positive, 32 negative and test results were pending for an additional 55 inmates, Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said in a statement. A total of 116 tests have been conducted so far. 

On Tuesday, two inmates reported mild symptoms and were immediately separated from others. Shortly after, they tested positive, Knudson said. 

Two more inmates were identified as having symptoms during temperature checks, Knudson said. 

Knudson said his office stopped all movement of inmates within the jail and conducted contact tracing. He said staff continue to conduct "extensive cleaning." 

