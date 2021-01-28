Update: 2 UW-Madison buildings evacuated as Madison police investigate bomb threat

UW-Madison police evacuated two campus buildings near State and Lake streets Thursday afternoon due to threats at two area 7-Elevens.
Madison police are investigating a bomb threat at 7-Eleven, 673 State St., as well as a "similar threat" at another 7-Eleven at 2201 S. Park St., according to a Facebook post. Police are blocking off traffic and evacuating nearby buildings.
No injuries have been reported.
UW-Madison tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that UW Police evacuated Memorial Library and the Extension building because of the city police's ongoing investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area.
Kelly Meyerhofer
Kelly Meyerhofer covers higher education for the Wisconsin State Journal. She can be reached at 608-252-6106 or kmeyerhofer@madison.com.
Shanzeh Ahmad
Shanzeh Ahmad is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in 2019 after getting a master's degree in journalism and public affairs from American University in Washington, D.C.
