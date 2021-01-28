 Skip to main content
Update: 2 UW-Madison buildings evacuated as Madison police investigate bomb threat
Update: 2 UW-Madison buildings evacuated as Madison police investigate bomb threat

Cop sirens

UW-Madison police evacuated two campus buildings near State and Lake streets Thursday afternoon due to threats at two area 7-Elevens. 

Madison police are investigating a bomb threat at 7-Eleven, 673 State St., as well as a "similar threat" at another 7-Eleven at 2201 S. Park St., according to a Facebook post. Police are blocking off traffic and evacuating nearby buildings.

No injuries have been reported. 

UW-Madison tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday that UW Police evacuated Memorial Library and the Extension building because of the city police's ongoing investigation and encouraged people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

