Update: 2 men found dead in Janesville after apparent murder-suicide, both involved with same woman

Two men were found dead outside of a mobile home in Janesville Thursday night in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident stemming from a domestic disturbance in which the two men were involved with the same woman, police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Kellogg Avenue for reports of several shots fired, Lt. Chad Pearson said in a report.

Arriving officers were directed to 1105 Kellogg Ave. B17, where two males were found dead, Pearson said.

Those involved were known to each other and there are no further threats to the community, Pearson said.

The deaths remain under investigation, and more information will be released later Friday, Pearson said.

