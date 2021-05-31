 Skip to main content
Update: 2 injured in fiery crash that closed westbound I-94 for 80 minutes
alert

Update: 2 injured in fiery crash that closed westbound I-94 for 80 minutes

Two people were injured in a crash that turned into a vehicle fire on I-94 near Johnson Creek Sunday. 

The injured needed to be transported to a hospital via MedFlight helicopter.

All westbound lanes on I-94 in Jefferson County near mile marker 263 were blocked for approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes due to the crash. 

The crash occurred at around 10:40 a.m. and as of 11:40, stopped traffic stretched for roughly three miles, according to the Department of Transportation. 

