Update: 2 in pit truck injured in rollover crash at Madison International Speedway
MADISON INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

Speedway crash

At least two people were reported injured following a crash Friday night at Madison International Speedway in Oregon.

 Craig Vaught

Two people were injured in a Friday night crash involving two race cars and a pit truck at Madison International Speedway, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two injured were in the pit truck, which provides assistance at the track, Lt. Don Dudley said. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not known what caused the two competing race cars to collide before the pit truck was struck and rolled over, Dudley said.

The 911 center said staff at the track requested more resources from authorities at 8:46 p.m. following the crash at the speedway at 1122 Sunrise Road in the town of Rutland.

The Oregon Fire Department, Oregon EMS, Fitch-Rona EMS and Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

