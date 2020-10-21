Update: 2 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in town of Middleton, authorities say

Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in the town of Middleton on Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. when a red SUV driven by a 29-year-old woman was attempting to turn north onto Wayside Road from eastbound Highway 14 and was struck by a Mercedes van as the van passed on the right, Sgt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.
The collision caused the SUV to spin on the wet road into westbound Highway 14, where it was struck by a westbound Jeep driven by a 52-year-old man from Waunakee, Torres said.
The woman who was driving the SUV and the 29-year-old man who was driving the van were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the man who was driving the Jeep was not injured, Torres said.
Both lanes of Highway 14 between Twin Valley Road and Wayside Road were closed until just before 8:30 p.m., authorities reported.
No enforcement action was reported.
